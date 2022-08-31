Gabby Barrett Honors Her Teacher At Hometown Show

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic,)

Gabby Barrett returned to her hometown in Pittsburgh over the weekend for her last show on Jason Aldean’s “Rock ‘n Roll Cowboy Tour” before she takes her maternity leave.

While there, she invited her former high school teacher Casey Stapleton and gifted him with a platinum plaque or her breakout debut album, ‘Goldmine.’

After the show, she posted a photo with her teacher saying, “In my community, Mr. Stapleton was one of the only people – and teacher in my high school – who encouraged me to pursue music when I needed it most. I was balancing school while performing in malls, grocery stores, Chick-fil-A, really anywhere I could, and he continued to uplift and inspire me to keep going.”

She continued, “I don’t know if he had any idea how much of a positive impact he has made on my life and career. So, to be able to honor him near my hometown and have him see how I have grown as an artist while I’m now living my dreams is a moment I’ll never forget.”