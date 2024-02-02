Gabby Barrett Embraces Her Country Roots On ‘Chapter & Verse’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: Gabby Barrett performs at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Gabby Barrett is going old-school country with her new album.

“This album will definitely be more cohesive in sound. The first one leaned more country-pop, and then [‘Chapter & Verse’] will definitely be just more country, which is what I love and want to stay within,” Gabby tells ABC Audio.

‘Chapter & Verse’ will also be a bigger showcase for Gabby because it includes her co-production credentials.

“I’m co-producing it with Ross Copperman, so that’s a whole new ballgame doing that,” says the first-time co-producer. “But it’s been really fun and we’ve got great collaborations, so there’s a lot to look forward to with it.”

Do you prefer straight country, or country music with a pop feel to it?