Gabby Barrett Embraces Her Country Roots On ‘Chapter & Verse’
February 1, 2024 6:05PM CST
Gabby Barrett is going old-school country with her new album.
“This album will definitely be more cohesive in sound. The first one leaned more country-pop, and then [‘Chapter & Verse’] will definitely be just more country, which is what I love and want to stay within,” Gabby tells ABC Audio.
‘Chapter & Verse’ will also be a bigger showcase for Gabby because it includes her co-production credentials.
“I’m co-producing it with Ross Copperman, so that’s a whole new ballgame doing that,” says the first-time co-producer. “But it’s been really fun and we’ve got great collaborations, so there’s a lot to look forward to with it.”
Do you prefer straight country, or country music with a pop feel to it?