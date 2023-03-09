98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Gabby Barrett cruises with two 2023 CMT Music Awards nominations

March 9, 2023 10:00AM CST
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Audacy

Gabby Barrett‘s autobiographical music video for “Pick Me Up” has earned two nominations at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

An RIAA-certified Platinum hit, the song received nods in both the Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year categories. Its heartfelt visualizer, which was directed by Alexa Campbell, highlights the selfless love shared between Gabby and her husband, Cade Foehner.

“This is my most favorite music video I’ve done, and it means so much to me to be nominated for TWO awards by CMT,” Gabby shares. “It was so special to have my husband Cade by my side for this shoot, and I’ve heard so many sweet stories from fans about how this one has touched them. Thank you, CMT!”

“Pick Me Up” was the fourth single from Gabby’s debut album, Goldmine.

Fans can vote for Gabby now on the CMT Music Awards’ website.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

