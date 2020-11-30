      Weather Alert

Gabby Barrett Chooses ‘All-Time Favorite’ Song For Tonight’s CMA Country Christmas

Nov 30, 2020 @ 8:11am
Gabby Barrett will be making her first appearance on the CMA Country Christmas airing tonight (Monday, Nov. 30th) on ABC. She has chosen to sing “The First Noel,” a song she recently released, which she tells us is a personal holiday favorite.

CMA Country Christmas also features performances by Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, and the show’s co-host, Thomas Rhett. CMA Country Christmas airs at 8pm tonight on ABC.

