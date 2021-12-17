GABBY BARRETT CELEBRATES BANNER YEAR

She’s 4th on the list of Top Country Artists.
Her song, “The Good Ones” listed at #10, makes her the only female artist inside the Top 20 of most-played Country songs.
Her songwriting has also been acknowledged this year, she was just named Top Female Artist-Songwriter by Sony Music Publishing.
Proof that a lot of people loved her music, she received Gold and Platinum status for her songs, “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”
And in January, she and her husband welcomed their first child, daughter, Baylah May.
