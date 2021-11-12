      Weather Alert

Gabby Barrett + Carly Pearce to deliver festive holiday fun as co-hosts of ABC's CMA Country Christmas

Nov 12, 2021 @ 10:30am

ABC

Newly crowned CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce will join forces with country superstar Gabby Barrett this holiday season: The pair are co-hosting the 2021 edition of the annual CMA Country Christmas TV special.

Carly shared the news on her Instagram, along with a photo of the two women seated together in front of a roaring fire, wearing cozy holiday garb; Carly holds an acoustic guitar and Gabby’s got a microphone. Behind them, stockings hang from the mantelpiece and a Christmas tree decked out with ornaments stands over a mountain of wrapped gifts.

It’s both singers’ first time hosting a major TV special. The lineup for CMA Country Christmas hasn’t been announced yet, but it does have an air date: It’ll premiere on November 29 on ABC.

Gabby was a performer on last year’s show, singing “The First Noel.”

