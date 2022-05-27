Gabby Barrett Asks Fans to Help Name her Baby Boy

Gabby Barrett would like your help, to name her second child.
The chart-topping musician asked for boy name suggestions on Instagram, Thursday.
Barrett asked users for baby boy names, using the app’s question feature. “Southern or biblical is [the] preference.” That’s how she captioned the post, alongside a smiley face.
The “I Hope” singer and her husband, Cade Foehner, announced the pregnancy on Mother’s Day.
Barrett’s son is due this year: “I’m in the second trimester now.”
“I’m good. I’m fatigued. In and out nausea kind of gets me sometimes, at the most random spots, but I’m good for the most part,” Gabby explained, during a recent interview with Katie Neal at Audacy’s Leading Ladies event,