Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen reveal noms for the 57th ACM Awards

Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, two of the 2022 ACM Awards’ three co-hosts, revealed the first nominees for the 57th ACM Awards on Twitter. This year’s event takes place on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas and, for the first time, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Gabby and Jimmie will host the show alongside Dolly Parton. Here are the contenders:
New Female Artist of the YearTenille ArtsPriscilla BlockLily RoseCaitlyn SmithLainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the YearHardyRyan HurdWalker HayesParker McCollumElvie Shane
Songwriter of the YearJesse FrasureNicolle GalyonAshley GorleyMichael HardyJosh Osborne
Video of the Year“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Event of the Year“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown“Half of My Hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Group of the YearLady ALittle Big TownMidlandOld DominionThe Cadillac Three
Duo of the YearBrooks & DunnBrothers OsborneDan + ShayLOCASHMaddie & Tae
Female Artist of the YearGabby BarrettCarly PearceMaren MorrisMiranda LambertAshley McBryde
Male Artist of the YearJimmie AllenMorgan WallenChris StapletonThomas RhettLuke Combs
Single of the Year“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year“7 Summers” — Morgan Wallen“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes“Knowing You” — Kenny Chesney“Things a Man Oughta Know” — Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year29: Written in Stone — Carly PearceCountry Again: Side A — Thomas RhettDangerous: The Double Album — Morgan WallenFamous Friends — Chris YoungThe Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram
Entertainer of the YearLuke Combs
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
