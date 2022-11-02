Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner have announced they are officially parents of two.

They made the announcement on Instagram saying, “Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!,” Barrett wrote in the caption. “Augustine Boone Foehner 10.27.22 (Pronounced UH-GUS-TIN).”

The couple also shared a photo of their daughter 21-month-old daughter Baylan May looking over her new brother.

Gabby and her Cade met while competing on season 16 of ‘American Idol’ and tied the knot in 2019.