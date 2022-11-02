98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner have announced they are officially parents of two.

November 2, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Share
Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner have announced they are officially parents of two.

They made the announcement on Instagram saying, “Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!,” Barrett wrote in the caption. “Augustine Boone Foehner 10.27.22 (Pronounced UH-GUS-TIN).”

The couple also shared a photo of their daughter 21-month-old daughter Baylan May looking over her new brother.

Gabby and her Cade met while competing on season 16 of ‘American Idol’ and tied the knot in 2019.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts