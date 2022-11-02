Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner have announced they are officially parents of two.
November 2, 2022 6:08PM CDT
They made the announcement on Instagram saying, “Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!,” Barrett wrote in the caption. “Augustine Boone Foehner 10.27.22 (Pronounced UH-GUS-TIN).”
The couple also shared a photo of their daughter 21-month-old daughter Baylan May looking over her new brother.
Gabby and her Cade met while competing on season 16 of ‘American Idol’ and tied the knot in 2019.