G Herbo pays respect to West Coast hip-hop in the new music video for “Death Row”
Hayley Scott
Still riding the success wave of his recent album, PTSD, G Herbo delivers a new music video for his single, “Death Row.”
“I was on Death Row, I ain’t never met Snoop, I ain’t never met Suge, living like a thug like I’m Pac though,” he opens the track, posted in an old school low rider, surrounded by beautiful the ladies in bandanas, Cali-style. The song was inspired by Death Row Records, the West Coast empire that dominated 90s rap and hip-hop.
The video follows Herbo’s previous singles “Gangbangin’,” “My Bro’s A Legend,” and “Feelings.”
G Herbo gave us a glimpse into his Chicago on PTSD, with a re-stitched, bullet-riddled American flag with stars as the album’s cover art, representative of his loved ones and who passed away.
“My statement is about PTSD and what everybody goes through in the hood you don’t hear about,” G Herbo said of the album. “Even the toughest among us face it. This is my story.”
PTSD features 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and fellow Chicago artists BJ The Chicago Kid, Lil Durk, Chance the Rapper, and the late Juice WRLD on the album’s title track.
