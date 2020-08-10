      Weather Alert

FX says ‘Fargo”s fourth season will premiere September 27

Aug 10, 2020 @ 3:00pm

FX(LOS ANGELES) — FX has announced its Emmy-winning drama series Fargo will return for a fourth season with a two-episode premiere on Sunday, September 27 at 10 p.m. Eastern time. 

This season is set in 1950 Kansas City, MO. Cast against type, comedian Chris Rock takes a dramatic turn as a criminal kingpin whose uneasy truce with his Italian mafia counterpart is tested with deadly results. 

Based very loosely on the Oscar-winning Coen Brothers film of the same name, Noah Hawley’s series has always been a magnet for big-name acting talent. Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Ted Danson, Patrick Wilson, and Ewan McGregor have starred in previous seasons.

The cast joining Rock for this 11-episode season includes Timothy Olyphant, Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, and Ben Whishaw.

The series can also be found at FX on Hulu, a day after its FX air-date.

By Stephen Iervolino
