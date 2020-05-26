Future’s ‘High On Life’ lands at #1 on Billboard while Jacob Latimore’s ‘C3’ tops iTunes R&B charts
Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images
Future’s High on Life has officially landed at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking his seventh number one album.
“7 number 1 albums. Lucky Me,” he wrote celebrating the news on Instagram. The album joins the list of Future’s fellow number one albums, including last year’s Future HNDRXX Presents: The WIZRD, HNDRXX, a self-titled album in 2017, Evol and 2015’s What a Time to Be Alive and DS2.
Polo G fell into the number two spot with his debut The Goat, beating his previous effort, Die a Legend, which debuted at number six in 2019.
Meanwhile, Lil Baby’s My Turn climbed to the number three spot, ahead of Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes and DaBaby‘s still-charting Blame it on Baby, which was released in April.
In R&B news, Jacob Latimore celebrated his latest album, C3, which grabbed the top spot for R&B albums on iTunes. “Ladies & Gentlemen C3 is the #1 R&B Album In The World!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all.”
Latimore’s compilation features his last three albums, Connection 1, Connection 2 and Connection 3.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.