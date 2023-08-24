‘Furensics’ – Your Dog May Soon Reveal Your Most Personal Secrets

Scientists have found a way to retrieve human DNA from the fur of dogs, which may soon mean that canines will soon snitch on their owners…

“Furensics” [rather than forensics] are already conducted in Australia; and they have managed to retrieve human DNA from 20 dogs of various breeds.

The head and the back of a canine are hotspots for human DNA… likely from all the petting, or fallen human skin particles, crumbs, sweat, etcetera.

“This information may assist those investigating criminal acts in which dogs are involved to consider situations in which it may be useful to sample for human DNA from a dog,” says Heidi Monkman of Flinders University.

