Funko announces Pop! figure based on ‘Black Sabbath’ artwork
Vertigo/Warner RecordsThe artwork Black Sabbath‘s 1970 self-titled debut album is coming to life, thanks to Funko.
The toy company has announced a new addition to its line of ever-popular big-headed Pop! figures inspired by the woman standing on the cover of the Black Sabbath record. It’s available now for pre-order.
Ozzy Osbourne recently got the Funko Pop! treatment, too: the Prince of Darkness’ figure is modeled after his look on the cover for his latest solo album, Ordinary Man.
Meanwhile, the artwork for Black Sabbath also inspired a new line of boots from Dr. Martens. The iconic footwear brand also released a shoe inspired by the cover of Sabbath’s sophomore effort, 1970’s Paranoid.
By Josh Johnson
