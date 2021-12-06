Funeral Services For Human Resources Director for Will County

Funeral services are set for Bruce Tidwell. The 59 year old was the longtime head of Human Resources Director for Will County. He held that position since 2002. Cause of death has not been released.
According to the Kurtz Memorial Chapel obituary, “He was a devoted father who raised his two sons, Bradley and Ryan, and he delighted in his role as “Poppa T” to his grandchildren.”
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Joliet First Assembly, 1741 Essington Road, Joliet, IL.