Funeral Services Announced For Larry Walsh Sr.
(1340-WJOL NEWS) Funeral services are set for Will County Executive Larry Walsh Sr. Walsh leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Irene, six children and 20 grandchildren. He lost his 5 year battle with cancer. He was 72.
A public visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home in Manhattan, Illinois from 2 PM – 8 PM. Face masks will be required. Due to restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church in Wilmington on Friday, June 12, 2020. The public is invited to safely line the processional route (Kankakee Street between Rt. 53 and St. Rose Church) following Mass at 11:15 AM to pay tribute to Larry. Interment, Mt. St. Patrick Cemetery, Wilton Center.
Memorial donations may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, The Kuzma Care Cottage Food Pantry in Wilmington, and the Larry Walsh Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for the compassionate care given to Larry and Irene. They would also like to thank The University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Sunil Narula, M.D., Dr. Robert Schubert, M.D., and Dr. Thai Nguyen, M.D.
Larry will long be remembered for his role of the Guardian Angel, Clarence in the Alpha Media annual radio show performance of It’s a Wonderful Life. “Remember no man is a failure who has friends. Thanks for the wings! Love Clarence.”