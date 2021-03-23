      Weather Alert

Fully-Vaccinated Customers Will Not Count For Illinois Restaurant Capacity Rules

Mar 23, 2021 @ 11:55am

Customers who are fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 will not count against Illinois’ restaurant capacity rules. Officials confirmed yesterday that people who have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at least three days before an event or an outing will not count against capacity limits. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated after two weeks pass from when they received their second dose. Governor Pritzker is preparing the state to enter a bridge phase soon as the vaccination effort gets closer to entering its final stage in Phase Five.

