Roy & Carol in the Morning
‘Frozen 2’ Is Now the Highest-Grossing Animated Movie Ever
Jan 6, 2020 @ 7:37am
Frozen 2 is now the highest-grossing animated movie in history.
The movie has generated $1.325 billion globally.
It beat out Frozen 1 which made $1.281 billion globally.
It also beat out the Incredibles. That movie made $1.243 billion.
The Lion King is not on this list because it is considered a live-action reboot; not an animated movie.
Disney is now considered the
preeminent force on all things animation.
Disney is responsible for the top 3 biggest cartooned movies of all time.
Frozen 2
Today's Country and the Legends
