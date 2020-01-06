      Weather Alert

‘Frozen 2’ Is Now the Highest-Grossing Animated Movie Ever

Jan 6, 2020 @ 7:37am
  • Frozen 2 is now the highest-grossing animated movie in history.
  • The movie has generated $1.325 billion globally.
  • It beat out Frozen 1 which made $1.281 billion globally.
  • It also beat out the Incredibles. That movie made $1.243 billion.
  • The Lion King is not on this list because it is considered a live-action reboot; not an animated movie.
  • Disney is now considered the preeminent force on all things animation.
  • Disney is responsible for the top 3 biggest cartooned movies of all time.
