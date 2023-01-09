From “Sin Wagon” to Sin City: Chicks line up Vegas dates

NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Chicks are the latest country artists headed to Vegas.

Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer will play six dates at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas starting May 3.

“Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour,” the Chicks said in a statement. “After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming.”

“We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done!” they continue. “There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this spring.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The Chicks’ most recent album, Gaslighter, came out in July 2020. It was their first in more than 14 years.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.