      Weather Alert

‘From King to a GOD’: Conway the Machine announces album with new single, “Lemon,” featuring Method Man

Aug 6, 2020 @ 5:00pm

Courtesy PhotoRising Buffalo rapper Conway the Machine has dropped off his new single, “Lemon,” from his upcoming album, From King to a GOD.

For the album’s lead single, Conway knew the track needed New York’s official gritty rap style from Wu-Tang Clan‘s Method Man

“I just felt like the streets needed some grimy [music] to end the summer off the right way,” Conway said in a press release. “The whole Wu are like big brothers, and working with them is the [moment] I used to wish for. I knew a Daringer-[produced] beat would be perfect for Meth, and he blessed ‘Lemon’ with a verse of the year candidate, in my opinion.”

Conway The Machine is set to make his mark on the music industry with his new album, declaring his rightful place as a ‘God Emcee.’

“Typically, when I create an album, I tend to focus on being the best rapper and having the best bars. With From King to a GOD, I wanted to show growth; how much I’ve grown as an artist and how much I’ve grown as a man,” Conway shared. “I wanted to showcase [the] versatility and show people that I’m not a one-trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever.”

From King to a GOD arrives September 11th, featuring diverse artistry and production from Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Havoc, Erick Sermon, G-Unit rapper Lloyd Banks, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Daringer, and Hit-Boy. 

By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again