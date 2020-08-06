‘From King to a GOD’: Conway the Machine announces album with new single, “Lemon,” featuring Method Man
Courtesy PhotoRising Buffalo rapper Conway the Machine has dropped off his new single, “Lemon,” from his upcoming album, From King to a GOD.
For the album’s lead single, Conway knew the track needed New York’s official gritty rap style from Wu-Tang Clan‘s Method Man.
“I just felt like the streets needed some grimy [music] to end the summer off the right way,” Conway said in a press release. “The whole Wu are like big brothers, and working with them is the [moment] I used to wish for. I knew a Daringer-[produced] beat would be perfect for Meth, and he blessed ‘Lemon’ with a verse of the year candidate, in my opinion.”
Conway The Machine is set to make his mark on the music industry with his new album, declaring his rightful place as a ‘God Emcee.’
“Typically, when I create an album, I tend to focus on being the best rapper and having the best bars. With From King to a GOD, I wanted to show growth; how much I’ve grown as an artist and how much I’ve grown as a man,” Conway shared. “I wanted to showcase [the] versatility and show people that I’m not a one-trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever.”
From King to a GOD arrives September 11th, featuring diverse artistry and production from Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Havoc, Erick Sermon, G-Unit rapper Lloyd Banks, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Daringer, and Hit-Boy.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.