FRISKY FUNDRAISER: Nude Portraits of Jennifer Aniston, Lenny Kravitz, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Are Up for Auction to Support COVID-19 Relief

This might be the STEAMIEST coronavirus relief story we’ve seen . . .
Photographer Mark Seliger is auctioning off a bunch of his most famous celebrity portraits to raise money for COVID-19 relief. And several of them are NUDES. See them on his social media.
He did the famous naked-but-covered-up photo of Jennifer Aniston in 1995 . . . the black-and-white one where she’s seated with her arms and legs crossed. He also did a nude portrait of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and a nearly full-frontal one of Lenny Kravitz.
All three are up for sale, along with 22 NON-nudes of celebrities like Kurt Cobain, Oprah, Jerry Seinfeld, Tom Hanks, Johnny Cash, Billie Eilish, Brad Pitt, and President Obama.
Jen posted about it on Instagram and thanked Mark for making her a part of it. She also explained where the money’s going. (Here’s her post.)
All proceeds will benefit the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics. They’ve been providing free coronavirus tests and medical care all across the country.
The auction is called “Rad Art 4 Aid.” It runs through next Friday on the Christie’s auction house website. Last we checked, the high bid on Jen’s portrait was $8,000.