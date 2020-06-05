      Weather Alert

FRISKY FUNDRAISER: Nude Portraits of Jennifer Aniston, Lenny Kravitz, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Are Up for Auction to Support COVID-19 Relief

Jun 5, 2020 @ 10:06am

Photographer Mark Seliger is selling a bunch of his most famous photos to raise money for COVID-19 relief, including his famous NUDE portraits of JENNIFER ANISTONLENNY KRAVITZ, and JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS.

This might be the STEAMIEST coronavirus relief story we’ve seen . . .

Photographer Mark Seliger is auctioning off a bunch of his most famous celebrity portraits to raise money for COVID-19 relief.  And several of them are NUDES.  See them on his social media.

He did the famous naked-but-covered-up photo of Jennifer Aniston in 1995 . . . the black-and-white one where she’s seated with her arms and legs crossed.  He also did a nude portrait of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and a nearly full-frontal one of Lenny Kravitz.

All three are up for sale, along with 22 NON-nudes of celebrities like Kurt CobainOprahJerry SeinfeldTom HanksJohnny CashBillie EilishBrad Pitt, and President Obama.

Jen posted about it on Instagram and thanked Mark for making her a part of it.  She also explained where the money’s going.  (Here’s her post.)

All proceeds will benefit the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.  They’ve been providing free coronavirus tests and medical care all across the country.

The auction is called “Rad Art 4 Aid.”  It runs through next Friday on the Christie’s auction house website.  Last we checked, the high bid on Jen’s portrait was $8,000.

