FRISKY FRIDAY FOTO-OP: Tumblr Permits Nude Pictures Again

Is the sexy GIF coming back to Tumblr?

Tumblr has released new guidelines, which allow nudity, but still ban porn.

In 2018, Tumblr had a number of adults-only communities, which were abandoned when the social media site banned adult content.

Now, in a partial reversal, Tumblr will allow nudity and sexual themes in pictures, videos, GIFs, drawings, and more.

Links to adult affiliated networks are still not allowed.

Will the adult communities which were previously on the platform return?

Or have they found new homes?

Check out more, here: (engadget)