FRISKY FRIDAY VALENTINE-FAIL? Turn It into your Best Day Ever – Hijack It
February 3, 2023 1:00PM CST
Here’s how to Hijack Valentine’s Day: Take yourself on a date. If you had a few hours to yourself, how would you spend it? Where would you go?
- Go for a walk in a new-to-you place. Use your senses and take in your surroundings. Do you hear that? Silence between the sounds?
- Bask in the flavor bombs. Slowly savor those chocolates or your favorite stuffed burrito. For today, calories and nutrition do not exist. Order a heart-shaped pizza! [I’ve done this – it’s Lou Malnati’s – see the picture?]
- Move your body in whatever ways feel pleasurable to you. Dance to music. Head to a class. Take a fun or peaceful walk… But…
- Get outside… Get sun on your face, if you can… Maybe lie down on a blanket, and stare at the clouds – or get to a good place with lots of big windows, like a zoo, or into a nature center.
- Curate humor. Rewatch that movie guaranteed to make you laugh out loud. Check out that popular comedian.
- Take a freaking fantastic nap.
- Go to the movies alone. Order the vat of buttery popcorn and ridiculously overpriced M&Ms.
- Eat dessert for lunch… Or a generous hunk of baguette, brie, and an apple.
- Listen to music that pumps you up, relaxes you, takes you back… 98.3 WCCQ!
There’s even more, here: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/breathe-mama-breathe/202302/15-ways-to-hijack-valentines-day-this-year
More about: