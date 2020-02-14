FRISKY FRIDAY VALENTINE: 3 Romantic Ways to Really Spoil Each Other
FRISKY FACT: 37-percent of men and 13-percent of women say their partner would be devastated if they forgot Valentines Day… That’s at least one-out-of-every-three guys! Maybe, not surprisingly (?), it’s just over one-out-of-every-ten gals.
So, it’s good to show you have not only NOT FORGOTTEN Valentines Day, but to show that you know how to get a Valentine good-and-done. Here’s what Tokii (a self-help relationship app) has learned from a survey of its users.
- Truly Treat: How about a gift that your Valentine would actually want? It doesn’t have to be flowers or chocolates or dinner. It could be a walk through a museum or a download or a subscription or a blanket. Maybe it’s some lingerie, which you will both enjoy!
- Go Big with Gestures: 52-percent of women, and 16-percent of men, admit they are envious of romantic gestures they see others enjoy on Valentines Day. So, make a move. Offer flowers and add a suggestive note, about future locations for fun or more flowers… But don’t go stale or schmaltzy, and don’t go too public. Valentines Day is meant to offer appreciation for your relationship – not to show off – or to make some big proposal (like marriage). 63-percent of women and 69-percent of men call that cliché.
- Make Time: It’s really all about enjoying each other. So, while it can be a romantic getaway destination weekend (beach, cabin, whatever); it doesn’t have to be. It can be a personally offered massage or a whole day together, with no obligations (babysitter or pet watcher, if needed!). While half of men and almost two-thirds of women think a romantic weekend away is ideal, it’s not required. One-out-of-three men say they’d be happy just fooling around in bed all day. More than half would enjoy a special massage.
Kait Smith has a great article about all of this at YOUR TANGO.