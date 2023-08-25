FRISKY FRIDAY SNIPPET: More Guys Get ‘the Snip’ Now

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

August 25, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Man receives medical care EKG – Alpha stock
Study:  Vasectomies Increase By 26%
More American men are choosing to have a vasectomy, according to research performed at the University of Chicago.  Between 2014 and 2021, vasectomy rates rose by 26%.

Researchers calculated the rate among men, between ages 18 and 64, using health insurance claims data.  4% of American men report having had the procedure.

It is essential for healthcare providers to be aware of these trends, and proactively offer vasectomy counseling and services, to meet the growing needs of patients,” urologist Omer Raheem, MD, said.

As for theories about the causes of this fairly dramatic increase, they include the likelihood of more singles and couples to enjoy recreational freedoms they might not have, since lockdown and its resulting scheduling/logistics changes.

(Learn more, here:  Study Finds)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
