FRISKY FRIDAY PHYSICAL: Obstacle Course Helps ‘Team Sperm’ Make It to the ‘End Zone’

Looking for a way to make sure your “teammates make it to the end zone“?

Scientists are creating obstacle courses for sperm, which may separate the stronger swimmers from the weaker wigglers.

The highly-motile sperm could help with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The study is published in Scientific Reports. It used currents, to separate dead cells from healthy sperm.

By isolating the best swimmers, those undergoing IVF will have better odds of conceiving.

IVF can be expensive, costing $6,000 per cycle in some cases… with only a 20% to 35% success rate.

Jump over here, for more: (Study Finds)