Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
Backstage with Bossman
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY NYPD: Hundreds of Complaints Received About Loud, Um, Friskiness
Mar 4, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Black man and woman enjoying sexual foreplay in bed, free space
[New Yorkers Are Making Hundreds Of Noise Complaints Over Loud Sex]
New York is known as the city that never sleeps… But there’s a new, and very personal reason why.
A new report from
Patch
reveals that hundreds of New York City residents have made complaints to 3-1-1… about overly noisy frisky activity, this past year.
The city’s official helpline got over 277 noise complaints, between February 19th, 2021 and February 9th, 2022.
Patch reports the complaints range from grievances, over loud moaning sounds, to concerns about orgies.
One New Yorker even logged a complaint about the “
ceiling shaking
” and “
debris falling,
” as a result of a more-than-romantically-active neighbor.
Once any noise complaint is logged, the New York Police Department will respond within eight hours; but that’s when they are not handling emergencies.
(
Independent.co.uk
)
A report from Patch indicates New York City residents made 277 official noise complaints about their neighbors having overly loud relations, between February 19th, 2021 and February 9th, 2022
TAGS
#ComplaintDept
#Complaints
#FriskyFriday
#NYPD
#PipeDown
#RoomShakers
#WayTooLoud
