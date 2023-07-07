98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY NOT SO FRISKY: Ladies, Dump the Drinking Cup If You Seek the Loving Cup

July 7, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Study:  Avoid Drinking Wine If You Want to Get Frisky 
Not tonight, honey…  or not most nights, for many women than we might think. 
An analysis of data from over 50,000 women reveals that women who drink alcohol are 74% more likely to have issues, when it comes to getting intimate.

Alcohol reduces a woman’s sensitivity to touch, which could reduce sex drive.  Women may also have more trouble finding the Big O.

This is really new information for women, since the impact of alcohol on male performance is already well-known.  Cue the whiskey joke.  So, this may be the first review of its kind to examine the relationship between women’s libido and alcohol consumption.

And this is no joke:  Up to 40% of women are estimated to suffer from sexual dysfunction.

