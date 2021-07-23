Weather Alert
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY MISS-FORTUNE: Woman Horrified – Navel Piercing Completely Misses Belly Button
Jul 23, 2021 @ 10:01am
MODEL RELEASED. Young woman with hands in heart shape on tummy.
This is pretty terrifying: A New Jersey woman on
TikTok
(who goes by
Tyykidd
) says she went to the “shore” to get her belly button pierced; but she did not get what she paid for.
The 21-year-old shares an on-screen caption, which reads, “
Never get your belly button pierced at the shore. Worst mistake ever
.” She then cuts to a photo of herself with the new piercing… It shows the bar which pierces through the skin, (it’s got a bead at each end) and it’s a few inches above her navel.
There’s more, here: (
Newser
)
TAGS
#Can'tStomachIt
#FriskyFriday
#Navel
#Oops
Piercing
