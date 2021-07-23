      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY MISS-FORTUNE: Woman Horrified – Navel Piercing Completely Misses Belly Button

Jul 23, 2021 @ 10:01am
MODEL RELEASED. Young woman with hands in heart shape on tummy.
This is pretty terrifying:  A New Jersey woman on TikTok (who goes by Tyykidd) says she went to the “shore” to get her belly button pierced; but she did not get what she paid for.
The 21-year-old shares an on-screen caption, which reads, “Never get your belly button pierced at the shore.  Worst mistake ever.”  She then cuts to a photo of herself with the new piercing…  It shows the bar which pierces through the skin, (it’s got a bead at each end) and it’s a few inches above her navel.
There’s more, here:  (Newser)

 

TAGS
#Can'tStomachIt #FriskyFriday #Navel #Oops Piercing
Popular Posts
Dammit. Are People Who Curse More Intelligent?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Which Popular Apple Apps Scam You and Me Out of Millions
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton 'Exploring Their Options' to Have a Baby
Connect With Us Listen To Us On