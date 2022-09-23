98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY HOW-FAR? Would You Fake Your Kidnapping to See Your Lover?

September 23, 2022 10:00AM CDT
California Mom Allegedly Faked her Own Kidnapping to Be with Her Lover
Mother-of-two, Sherri Papini, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.  She pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and making false statements.

Papini, who’s 40, lied about being abducted – so she could be with an ex-boyfriend.

She was reported as missing, on November 2, 2016, after she “went for a jog.”

22 days after she disappeared, authorities discovered she was living just 600 miles away from her family.

I am guilty of lying.  I am guilty of dishonor.  I stand before you willing to accept.  To repent and to concede,” Papini told the court.

