FRISKY FRIDAY HOW-FAR? Would You Fake Your Kidnapping to See Your Lover?

Mother-of-two, Sherri Papini, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. She pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and making false statements.

Papini, who’s 40, lied about being abducted – so she could be with an ex-boyfriend.

She was reported as missing, on November 2, 2016, after she “went for a jog.”

22 days after she disappeared, authorities discovered she was living just 600 miles away from her family.

“I am guilty of lying. I am guilty of dishonor. I stand before you willing to accept. To repent and to concede,” Papini told the court.

There’s more to the story, here: (The Sun)