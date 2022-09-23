FRISKY FRIDAY HOW-FAR? Would You Fake Your Kidnapping to See Your Lover?
California Mom Allegedly Faked her Own Kidnapping to Be with Her Lover
Mother-of-two, Sherri Papini, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. She pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and making false statements.
Papini, who’s 40, lied about being abducted – so she could be with an ex-boyfriend.
She was reported as missing, on November 2, 2016, after she “went for a jog.”
22 days after she disappeared, authorities discovered she was living just 600 miles away from her family.
“I am guilty of lying. I am guilty of dishonor. I stand before you willing to accept. To repent and to concede,” Papini told the court.
