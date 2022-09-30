98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FWB: Relationship Trend Alert… ‘The Break-Up Vacation’

September 30, 2022 10:30AM CDT
Will Break-Up Vacations Become a Relationship Trend?

Piper Riley Thompson has been posting the details about her upcoming break-up…  including a break-up weekend getaway.

Her TikTok video, which has 4.2 million views, chronicles the soon-to-be-split couple’s last trip, together.

Thompson claims they cuddled for four hours, talked about their plans for healing, and what they wanted for their futures.

Some people were confused over the idea of a break-up vacation.  But one commenter had wise words:  “Sometimes a break-up isn’t a crisis, sometimes it’s two people who love each other realizing there is a non-negotiable that means they aren’t there forever.”

There's more to take in, here:  (news.com.au)

