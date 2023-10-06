FRISKY FRIDAY FUTURE: New Kind of ‘Spider Man’ – Venomous Cure for ED?
Study: Spider Venom May Be Cure for ED
Just before Halloween, we learn that a spider’s venom might actually be a better cure for ED than that little blue pill (Viagra)? Wait, what?
One known side effect of a banana spider bite is a painful erection, but Brazilian scientists are attempting to use the venom to create a non-painful cure for erectile dysfunction.
Currently, 30% of ED patients cannot take available medications. The new drug could potentially give these patients another option.
Instead of a pill, this would be a topical solution, applied directly to the skin. It also could have applications for female sexual dysfunction.
“It is research inspired by our biodiversity, which begins with the study of spider venom and is close to generating a possible medicine,” Professor Maria Elena de Lima said.
(Learn more, here: Study Finds) [pictured here is a tarantula – not a banana spider]
