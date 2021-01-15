FRISKY FRIDAY FUNNY: Police Bust a Swingers Party . . . And Get Mistaken for the Strippers

Police in Argentina busted an underground SWINGERS PARTY over the weekend for violating Covid restrictions . . . but the people there mistook them for STRIPPERS. Eventually they made it clear they weren’t, and everyone at the party was cited.
This is something that’s only supposed to happen in movies – you know which kind.
About 20 couples in Mar del Plata, Argentina got together at a farm over the weekend for an underground SWINGERS PARTY. But they didn’t have permission to hold a party with that many people, during the pandemic, so the cops came.
And when the cops got there . . . the people at the party thought they were the STRIPPERS.
One of the cops says a woman pulled him aside and whispered, quote, “Look at your eyes. You’re getting me hot.” [Does that even make sense?]
All of the people at the party got citations for violating Covid protocols . . . and the owner of the farm will be looking at a fine.
So how did the cops find out about the party? The three people who were organizing it got into a fight during the planning, and two of them decided to leave the other one out . . . so that person ratted them out to the cops.
