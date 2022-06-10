      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FUNDS: Insurance Company Pays Millions to Woman Who Got STD

Jun 10, 2022 @ 10:00am
Getty Images
GEICO, the car insurance company, has been ordered to pay $5.2 million to a woman, who filed a most unusual claim.  She said she had contracted a sexually transmitted disease, while having sex with her partner, in a car which the company had insured.
According to CNN, the anonymous woman argued that the company’s policy “provided coverage for her injuries and losses” incurred in the car.  That, apparently includes an STD.
This week, a Missouri appeals court agreed with an arbitration court that GEICO had to pay up.

 

  • Does this court decision make sense to you?
  • If you caught an STD, would you sue your partner, your auto insurer, or someone else?
  • Have you ever sued anybody?  If so, what was your case?
TAGS
#ContractLanguage #FriskyFriday #Payout #Policy #STD
Popular Posts
Carrie Underwood Ssssuffered a Snake Encounter which Left her 'Shaking'
Win Tickets to The Taste of Joliet Country Night
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Avoid These Mistakes at the Airport - Save Big Money
ALAN JACKSON CANCELS CMA FEST PERFORMANCE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On