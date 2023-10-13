98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FUNDRAISER: The V-Show Will Go On – Thanks to 100K

October 13, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FUNDRAISER: The V-Show Will Go On – Thanks to 100K
Getty Image
London’s Vagina Museum Surpasses Fundraising Goal  

The first vagina museum will reopen, now that it has surpassed an impressive $100,000 fundraising goal.  The London attraction will reopen on November 4th, with a new exhibit on endometriosis.

Endometriosis is an often misunderstood condition.  “Endometriosis is incredibly common, but not many people know much about it,” Zoe Williams said.  “Even some people who have it have to learn and research quite a lot themselves.”

The museum will also feature permanent exhibits, a community gallery, and a cafe – which will host events and performances.

Director Florence Schechter said the new Vagina Museum home “is bigger and better than ever before.”

(See more, here:  The Guardian)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
More about:
#Endometriosis
#TheGuardian
#VaginaMuseum

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression

Recent Posts