Ashley Judd Confirms Naomi Judd Died by Suicide with a Firearm

FRISKY FRIDAY FUNDIES: Underwear Which Protect Against Infection after Intimacy?

May 13, 2022 @ 11:15am

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a major movement in underwear.

The FDA grants approval for a new type of underwear – which could, potentially, protect people from sexually transmitted diseases, or STD’s.

The specially designed bottoms have a vanilla-flavored protective layer.  The idea is that it will protect individuals during oral intimacy, in particular.

According to Courtney Lias, the director who’s leading the review of the underwear at the F.D.A., “The F.D.A.’s authorization of this product gives people another option to protect against S.T.I.s.”

TAGS
#FDA #FriskyFriday #STD #Underwear
