FRISKY FRIDAY FUNCTIONAL: Doctor Uses Electric Car to Perform Vasectomy

September 16, 2022 11:00AM CDT
FRISKY FRIDAY FUNCTIONAL: Doctor Uses Electric Car to Perform Vasectomy
Urologist Dr. Christopher Yang ran into trouble, when the power went out in his Austin, Texas, clinic.  His patient, who was scheduled for a vasectomy, did not want to reschedule…  So he consented to an unusual solution.

Yang ran an extension cord from his pickup into the clinic, and continued the planned procedure.  “I performed what is likely the world’s first Rivian powered vasectomy today,” Dr. Yang said, referring to his pickup truck.  He added:  “Procedure went great!

The procedure lasted about 20 minutes.  This story, I just had to “snip and share.”  Sorry.  LOL

