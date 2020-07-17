LISTEN
FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Here’s How We’re Getting That Frisky Feeling NOW
Jul 17, 2020 @ 10:00am
Online affairs are on the rise
during the pandemic. Two psychologists say the stress – plus all the time locked down with a significant other – is driving people to apps, where they’re meeting people for future hookups.
Police in Australia have put out a reminder to people that they should
put on some clothes before they answer the door
right now. They say they keep getting, quote, “surprises” during wellness checks.
Erectile dysfunction is up 13%
during the pandemic. It could be a combo of more stress and more alcohol.
Someone asked single people to name the top dates they want to go on that still allow for some social distancing. The top answers include
mini golf, picnics, drive-in movies,
and
hikes
.
A strip club in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada re-opened this weekend . . .
without stripping
. There’s outdoor dining if you just can’t resist strip club food, and the dancers are working as servers.
AND: As if the symptoms of COVID-19 weren’t bad enough, new research suggests
the coronavirus could be sexually transmitted and cause male infertility
. A study published in
JAMA
analyzed over 38 semen samples of COVID-19 patients and found that 15-percent of them contained the coronavirus. The virus can make its way to the testes, cause damage, and can be transmitted to the female. Researchers have seen similar results with Zika, which is a mosquito-borne virus that can also be sexually transmitted. When the coronavirus enzyme ACE2 splits with specific amino acids the exposure causes decreased sperm viability and function causing male infertility.
Today's Country and the Legends
