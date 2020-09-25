FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: What Makes the Perfect Friday Night IN? THESE.

A new survey asked people for the elements of the perfect Friday night in. It includes: Being done with work by 5:52 P.M. . . . cheesecake for dessert . . . binge watching three episodes of TV on the couch . . . and being in bed before 11:00.
Odds are you’ll have a Friday night in tonight. We’ve had a LOT of Friday nights in this year. So what would make it a great one?
A new survey asked people for the elements of the perfect Friday night in. And here are the pretty precise answers . . .
1. Done with work by 5:52 P.M.
2. Cheesecake for dessert.
3. Settled in on the couch to binge watch three episodes of a TV show by 8:13 P.M.
4. Having a beer or glass of wine.
5. Spending 27 minutes on social media.
6. Taking a bubble bath.
7. In bed by 10:56 P.M.
The survey also finds that 73% of us say we would rather have a Friday night IN than a Friday night OUT. . . even if circumstances made a Friday night out actually possible.
(SWNS Digital)