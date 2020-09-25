      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: What Makes the Perfect Friday Night IN? THESE.

Sep 25, 2020 @ 12:31pm

A new survey asked people for the elements of the perfect Friday night in.  It includes:  Being done with work by 5:52 P.M. . . . cheesecake for dessert . . . binge watching three episodes of TV on the couch . . . and being in bed before 11:00.

 

Odds are you’ll have a Friday night in tonight.  We’ve had a LOT of Friday nights in this year.  So what would make it a great one?

A new survey asked people for the elements of the perfect Friday night in.  And here are the pretty precise answers . . .

1.  Done with work by 5:52 P.M.

2.  Cheesecake for dessert.

3.  Settled in on the couch to binge watch three episodes of a TV show by 8:13 P.M.

4.  Having a beer or glass of wine.

5.  Spending 27 minutes on social media.

6.  Taking a bubble bath.

7.  In bed by 10:56 P.M.

The survey also finds that 73% of us say we would rather have a Friday night IN than a Friday night OUT. . . even if circumstances made a Friday night out actually possible.

 

 

(SWNS Digital)

