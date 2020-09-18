FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Watch Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Re-Unite – It’s a Steamer
The ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ live table read for charity finally took place – and it did NOT disappoint. Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, and so many more A-List celebrities joined in the fun. Sean Penn, who starred as “Spicoli,” in the original film, added an extra level of fun. That role was actually how most of us first got to know Penn.
But let’s be fair, the reunion between Jenn and Brad is what stole the show, especially because they shared some flirtatious, steamy scenes together. Even Julia Roberts was caught gazing at them while they, um, “reunited.”
