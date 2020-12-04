FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: The 10 Most Cringe-Worthy Pick-Up Lines… Which Actually WORK.
Getty Images
1 in 3 People Say a Cheesy Pick-Up Line Has Worked on Them . . . Here Are the Ten Most Cringe-Worthy
1 in 3 people say a cheesy pick-up line has actually worked on them before. According to the poll, the most cringe-worthy line you can use is, “I got my library card, so now I’m checking you out.”
Do bad pick-up lines ever work? Well, 55% of Americans wish they were outlawed . . . but 1 in 3 say a cheesy pick-up line has actually worked on them before. And women are more likely to have success with them than men.
42% of men say they’ve fallen for a one-liner, compared to 27% of women. Here are the ten most cringe-worthy pick-up lines, according to the poll . . .
- “I got my library card, so now I’m checking you out.”
- “Are you from Tennessee? ‘Cause you’re the only ten I see.”
- “Do you like raisins? Well, how do you feel about a date?”
- “There’s something wrong with my phone. It doesn’t have your number in it.”
- “Feel my shirt. Do you think it’s made of boyfriend material?”
- “I must be in a museum, because you’re a work of art.”
- “You must be tired, because you’ve been running through my mind all night.”
- “Are you a time traveler? ‘Cause I can see you in my future.”
- “My name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?”
- “Are you a magician? ‘Cause when I look at you, everything disappears.”
Dig deeper, here: (SWNS)