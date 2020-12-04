      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: The 10 Most Cringe-Worthy Pick-Up Lines… Which Actually WORK.

Dec 4, 2020 @ 9:55am
1 in 3 People Say a Cheesy Pick-Up Line Has Worked on Them . . . Here Are the Ten Most Cringe-Worthy

1 in 3 people say a cheesy pick-up line has actually worked on them before.  According to the poll, the most cringe-worthy line you can use is, “I got my library card, so now I’m checking you out.”

 

Do bad pick-up lines ever work?  Well, 55% of Americans wish they were outlawed . . . but 1 in 3 say a cheesy pick-up line has actually worked on them before.  And women are more likely to have success with them than men.

42% of men say they’ve fallen for a one-liner, compared to 27% of women.   Here are the ten most cringe-worthy pick-up lines, according to the poll . . .

  1. “I got my library card, so now I’m checking you out.”
  2. “Are you from Tennessee?  ‘Cause you’re the only ten I see.”
  3. “Do you like raisins?  Well, how do you feel about a date?”
  4. “There’s something wrong with my phone.  It doesn’t have your number in it.”
  5. “Feel my shirt.  Do you think it’s made of boyfriend material?”
  6. “I must be in a museum, because you’re a work of art.”
  7. “You must be tired, because you’ve been running through my mind all night.”
  8. “Are you a time traveler?  ‘Cause I can see you in my future.”
  9. “My name is Microsoft.  Can I crash at your place tonight?”
  10. “Are you a magician?  ‘Cause when I look at you, everything disappears.”

