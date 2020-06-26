FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Ten Dates We Think We Can Pull Off While Social Distancing

60% of single people plan to ease back into in-person dating, as things open back up.
So someone has asked them to name different types of dates they’re looking forward to.
They all had to be things which allow for at least some social distancing. Here are the top ten answers . . .
1. Enjoy some mini-golf.
2. Have a picnic in the park.
3. Get to a beach a river or a lake, or anywhere near water. ((So the top three are all outdoors.))
4. Take in a drive-in movie or event.
5. Go on a hike.
6. Ride bikes.
7. Try some exercise dates… Like outdoor yoga.
8. Garden together.
9. Watch a livestreamed concert.
10. Go on a mini road trip.
See the full story at: Dating.com