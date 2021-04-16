FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Online Dating – Would You Rather See a Tush Than a Face?
Getty Images
The traditional online dating picture is one that shows you smiling, maybe while you’re hiking with a dog, or something. But here’s a better idea: Just slap a picture of your cheeks up there and watch the dates roll in.
Dating.com just ran a survey where they found people love BUTT PICTURES. Like, they REALLY love them. Check this out:
1. 64% of people say they’ve sent a picture that showed off their tush, in the past year. Usually that means their butt in clothes, we think.
2. Women are more likely to send them than men; but men definitely get in on it, too.
3. 86% of people say they’re happy they sent it.
4. 98% of people say they really liked getting a butt selfie from someone; versus 87% who liked getting a regular face-selfie. That’s right: Odds are, someone would rather get a photo of your lower cheeks than your upper ones.
5. And 77% of people say sending a butt pic improved their romantic connection.
(For more, visit PR Newswire)