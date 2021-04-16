      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Online Dating – Would You Rather See a Tush Than a Face?

Apr 16, 2021 @ 10:33am
Getty Images

The traditional online dating picture is one that shows you smiling, maybe while you’re hiking with a dog, or something.  But here’s a better idea:  Just slap a picture of your cheeks up there and watch the dates roll in.

Dating.com just ran a survey where they found people love BUTT PICTURES.  Like, they REALLY love them.  Check this out:

1. 64% of people say they’ve sent a picture that showed off their tush, in the past year.  Usually that means their butt in clothes, we think.

2. Women are more likely to send them than men; but men definitely get in on it, too.

3. 86% of people say they’re happy they sent it.

4. 98% of people say they really liked getting a butt selfie from someone; versus 87% who liked getting a regular face-selfie.  That’s right:  Odds are, someone would rather get a photo of your lower cheeks than your upper ones.

5. And 77% of people say sending a butt pic improved their romantic connection.

(For more, visit PR Newswire)

TAGS
#ButtPix #Dating.com #FriskyFriday #OnlineDating Selfie
Popular Posts
IRS Sending Out 'Plus-Up' Stimulus Checks - Happy Tax Day!
Killer whales attack fishing boat near Spain
Today is the Grand Opening of Bishop's Hill Winery in Joliet!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Desk a Healthier & More Comfortable Work Space
Keith Urban Spotted Traveling in Style With his Daughters