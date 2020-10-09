FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: One in Four Single People Had Sex with a Roommate During Quarantine

One out of four single people had sex with their roommate during quarantine, according to a new survey by Match.com. And 16% of single people say they’ve been getting-it-on with THEMSELVES more often during the pandemic.
There are going to be a LOT of people awkwardly moving out of their apartments, once this pandemic is over.
Match.com just released the results of a new survey, about how single people have been handling their “getting-it-on” needs, during the quarantine.
And 24% say they had sex with their, quote, “non-romantic” ROOMMATE. In other words, they were stuck in the house together, so they decided to try a little action in the relative safety of home.
The survey also reveals that 16% of single people say they’ve been very much enjoying THEMSELVES more often, during the pandemic.
26% of people have broken up with someone they’d been dating during the pandemic . . . and 11% of people have gotten back together with an ex.
Sneak more of a peek, here: (PR Newswire)