FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Most Popular Costumes – State by State

closeup of a scary evil clown wearing a dirty costume and holding a red balloon, with the circus tent in the background

With the spooky season upon us, here’s some fun Halloween findings, about the costumes we’re all choosing, this year. So, are they the frightening, the fun or the frisky kind?

Research Frontier surveyed 3,000 Americans, to uncover the most popular Halloween costumes in 2023, broken down by state.

On October 12th, 2023, they polled 3,000 Americans on their favorite Halloween costumes for them and their pets. And they categorized the responses by their respective states. Take a look, here: OnlineCasino.ca

Online Casino also took a look at each state’s favorite pet costumes.

A vampire is the most popular Halloween costume for Illinois residents, followed by a witch and then a celebrity (which Barbie and Ken seem to be, this year).

Of those from Illinois who have a pet, 36% said they will be dressing them up for Halloween this year.

Chucky and dinosaurs are the most popular pet costumes for those who are based in Illinois .