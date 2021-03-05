FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Some Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples…
Here’s a Frisky Friday treat, for you. It’s Luke Bryan, from a few years ago. He offers a valuable marriage tip, to a couple who had just gotten engaged, at his show. Listen to what he told them, here.
Luke and Caroline Boyer Bryan just celebrated 14 years of wedded bliss. Now we know a little bit more about how they do it.
Did you know what Country Fancast found out about them?
“Luke Bryan has a tattoo of his wife’s initials in a place where only she can see it— on his famous bottom.”
“Caroline kissed Luke first! He was too worried about making her feel uncomfortable, so she made the move herself.”
“The college sweethearts broke up for 5 years but reconnected when Caroline invited Luke to her family’s Christmas party.”
Learn more, here: CountryFancast.
(Quote: “Keep the fights clean, and the sex dirty.”)