      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Hasbro Announces Gender-Neutral Potato Head

Feb 26, 2021 @ 9:18am

Hasbro announced its Mr. Potato Head line will be going gender-neutral this year.

Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head will keep their names, but the toy line, itself, will be called “Potato Head” toys to be more inclusive.

(Here’s an old jingle from the ’80s.)  There’s every kind of potato, in this world…  each, beautiful, in its own way.

In other words . . . this isn’t really much of anything.  It’s just a branding tweak, like Dunkin’ Donuts changing its name to just Dunkin’ because they sell more than just donuts.  But don’t tell social media, because it was LIT over this yesterday.

See the full story, here:  (AP

 

 

 

TAGS
#FriskyFriday #Hasbro #Mr&Mrs #MrPotatoHead #MrsPotatoHead #Mylestones #PotatoHead
Popular Posts
Where to get your Covid-19 Vaccine
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
Great news for family fun! Six Flags Great America is planning to reopen with rides on April 24th
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: What's Your Most Important Feature for Virtual Dating? THIS.
The Future Is Now: Nestle Toll House Will Deliver Cookies To Your Door