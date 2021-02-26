FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Hasbro Announces Gender-Neutral Potato Head
Hasbro announced its Mr. Potato Head line will be going gender-neutral this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head will keep their names, but the toy line, itself, will be called “Potato Head” toys to be more inclusive.
(Here’s an old jingle from the ’80s.) There’s every kind of potato, in this world… each, beautiful, in its own way.
In other words . . . this isn’t really much of anything. It’s just a branding tweak, like Dunkin’ Donuts changing its name to just Dunkin’ because they sell more than just donuts. But don’t tell social media, because it was LIT over this yesterday.
See the full story, here: (AP)