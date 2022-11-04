FRISKY FRIDAY FUN FACT: Why Does the Letter ‘X’ Represent a Kiss?

Do you ever sign a text or a note with an “XO,” or do you see them and wonder what they mean?

David Jacobson of Trivworks says that the “X” in “XO” is the letter which stands for the kiss. And he cites several theories, as to why that is.

“The prevailing theory for how this came to be so prevalent, particularly at the end of written correspondence, is that during Medieval times, many people didn’t know how to read or write,” he says. “Rather, when signing important documents, they would simply draw or imprint an ‘X,’ an abbreviation for the word ‘Christ,’ which they would then kiss, out of reverence.”

Thus, over time, the “X” came to be associated with the act of kissing, itself. That is why it is believed to still be used in this fashion today.

Perhaps this is how the term “X rated” evolved, from kissy stuff? Not sure. LOL

