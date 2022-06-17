      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Brett Young Brings Wife Taylor On Stage for Romantic Moment

Jun 17, 2022 @ 11:00am
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

A video has surfaced of Brett Young, on stage, offering a romantic moment to his wife, Taylor.

When he spots her, standing at the side of the stage, he asks her to join him to sing “In Case You Didn’t Know.”

After he approaches her, he extends his hand to her, while he sings the song’s chorus.

As the two walk back toward center stage, Young gives his wife a hug and a kiss, and they share a short slow dance, while he sings the verse.  “Saw a model standing side stage – decided to shoot my shot,” Young captions the video, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Now that’s a romantic Frisky Friday move!  Well done, Brett.

