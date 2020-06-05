FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: 5 Great Socially Distant Dates
(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Here are five great ways to go on a great date, with social distance.
* Treat each other to takeout. Send favorite foods to each other, then call to catch up after. Or, blend this with another great option: the video call.
* Video call for dinner. Place the laptop or phone (prop it up) across from you, at your table (or favorite spot to munch, at home), and “dine” with your date. Maybe even order a favorite beverage or dessert, ahead of time, and have it sent over – possibly as a surprise.
* Picnic in a park. Grab the blankets, the baskets, the masks and the good time you’ll have at a park or botanical garden or arboretum. Or: Park side by side at a pop-up drive-in!
* Become snail mail penpals. Bring back the romance of an actual handwritten letter… maybe even with printed pictures, or a poem… But it’s still fun to communicate with email, if you’re not yet at the point of knowing exactly where each other lives.
* Host a watch party. Netflix and others will let you watch a feature, simultaneously, from your two locations. Make two batches of popcorn and settle in, “together.”